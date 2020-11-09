Lapid says he shares Biden's values

Opposition leader Yair Lapid painted himself as the ideal counterpart to US President-elect Joe Biden in a statement to the press at the beginning of Monday's Yesh Atid Telem Knesset Faction Meeting.Lapid made a point of speaking in English in congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election. "I know that they both care deeply about Israel and the Jewish people, about our security and about our future," Lapid said. "I look forward to working with them and with our friends in both parties to rebuild a US-Israel relationship that goes beyond party lines."Lapid said the US-Israel relationship has always been based not only on critical shared interests but also on our most deeply held shared values."President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will find in me someone who shares their commitment to the American values of democracy, liberty, integrity, equal opportunity, freedom of the press, freedom of worship, LGBTQ rights, and good, solid governance that puts the interests of the people first," Lapid said.