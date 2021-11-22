Lapid: Term limits hurts Bennett and I, not Netanyahu

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid refuted criticism that the term limit bill set to be passed in the Knesset on Monday is aimed at opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The bill does not apply retroactively to Netanyahu, who would still be permitted to serve eight years as prime minister if it passed into law.

"I heard the claim that the bill is personal," Lapid told his faction. "It is personal against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the current prime minister, and against me, because the law says I will be prime minister after him."

Lapid said Netanyahu's trial on Monday was proof of why the bill is necessary.

"We are legislating it because it's not healthy for a democracy for a prime minister to be in power for more than eight years," Lapid said. "We see in court nowadays how staying in power too long leads to corruption. We will put a stop to it."