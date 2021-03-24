The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lapid: We will ensure a sane government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2021 01:01
Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, who  according to the latest numbers from Channel 12 – stands at 18 seats, assured that "Netanyahu doesn't have 61," adding that he will wait for the official results, while speaking at a post-election conference.
"However, according to the current results, a government that is made up of the voices of dangers and dark Kahanists will not come to be," he said.
Lapid added that he already initiated conversations with other party leaders to figure the out the next step, but insisted that "we will do everything we can to birth a sane government.

Bennett to Netanyahu: We will wait for the results - Yamina
Netanyahu: Israel's citizens chose a right-wing government
Blue and White: Keep the polls open longer
Accused 'Proud Boy' leaders plead not guilty to not US Capitol riot role
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2021 09:52 PM
Russian Foreign Minister: Relations with EU have been 'destroyed'
Trash collection to stop in Mea Shearim after fiery protests
President Joe Biden mulls executive actions on gun violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2021 08:33 PM
Bennett strategist: No chance of Smotrich not in Knesset
Israel Elections: 34.6% of ballots cast, 3.5% decrease from last year
Central Elections Committee Director: No concerns of fraud
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/23/2021 04:47 PM
Polling station offical attacked in Barta’a
Five arrested in two attacks on Israel Police
Houthis respond to Saudi Truce offer with drone attack
Cabinet secretary illegally uploads photo with ballot slip
Israel Elections: 25.4% of ballots cast, 2% decrease from last year
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by