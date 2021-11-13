Northern Israeli village caught on fire, evacuated

A fire broke out in the northern communal settlement of Gita on Saturday morning and the village is in real danger, Israel Fire and Rescue Services said.

Several houses in Gita have caught on fire and six were damaged by the fire.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services firefighters have completed an evacuation of the village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ma'ale Yosef Regional Council.

Firefighting teams, as well as Israel Police forces, a firefighting plane, a police helicopter and medical teams are all on the scene at Gita as the fire rages on and continues to threaten the village.

An Israel Police officer is seen looking at a damaged house in the Gita village fire on November 13, 2021 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

More fires were reported across Israel on Saturday in addition to the Gita fire.

Eight firefighting squads have responded to reports of a fire on Road 444, near Rosh Ha'ayin train station. No one was reported injured or trapped. Another fire, in Abu Ghosh , is under control.

This is a developing story.