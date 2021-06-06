Large fire breaks out near Bat Ayin in West Bank, Gaza border community

A large fire broke out near the settlement of Bat Ayin the Gush Etzion settlement bloc on Sunday, with the first row of houses in the settlement being evacuated by emergency services. Firefighters have not been successful is controlling and stopping the spread of the fire. The head of the local fire department, Tamir Erez, said that "with the understanding that we're dealing with a fire that could endanger the settlement, we have requested firefighting choppers."the blaze which is nearing the settlement."The firefighters are are doing everything they can to stop the spread," said Avi Ben Sa'adon, the shift manager at the Judea and Samaria Fire Department. In Israel's South, a fire broke out in a wheat field on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the scene and succeeded in controlling the blaze, Israeli media reported, adding that a fire investigator has confirmed that the origin of the fire was not an incendiary balloon.At least two firefighting aircraft and a large number of volunteer and local firefighters are operating at the scene at a number of spots. The fire is spreading due to wind in the area and firefighters are struggling to control
Additionally on Sunday, a fire was reported near a hotel near Hatzor in the Galilee in northern Israel. Workers and visitors at the hotel were evacuated by Israel Police. Firefighters are at the scene.Over the weekend, a fire broke out near the town of Tzur Hadassah, located northwest of Beitar Illit, burning over 12 acres of land and leading to the evacuation of hundreds of families. The fire was later brought under control and residents were allowed to return to their homes. On Saturday, the fire began burning again, but was brought under control.