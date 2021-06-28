Large fire rips through south London railway arch

A large fire ripped through a railway arch beside Elephant and Castle station in south London on Monday, sending a ball of flame and plumes of black smoke billowing up high into the sky above the capital.
The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze which raced through three commercial units, causing trains to be diverted.
"Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the fire brigade said.
