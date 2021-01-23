The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Larry King, Jewish legendary talk show host, dies at 87

By TAMAR BEERI  
JANUARY 23, 2021 15:40
Legendary journalist Larry King at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, May 7, 2017 (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Legendary journalist Larry King at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, May 7, 2017
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Lawrence Zeiger, more commonly known as Larry King, legendary talk show host, has passed away at age 87 after contracting COVID-19. His cause of death has yet to be announced.
King, child of Orthodox Jews Jennie and Aaron, passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a post uploaded to his social media accounts by Ora Media.
"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement read. "Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and the audience. Whether he was interviewing a [US] president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct and uncomplicated questions."
His family will be announcing funeral arrangements. They have asked to respect their privacy.
King began his journalism career after moving to Florida, where he started off on a radio show in 1957. That was where he first changed his name to Larry King.
He moved onto television in 1960, but a decade later, he was arrested after he was accused of "ripping off" a business associate, according to The Mirror. 
Four years later, he was back on the small screen. In 1978, he got his own national radio show. He interviewed guests and took calls regularly. The show ran until 1994.
The coveted "Larry King Live" on CNN kicked off in 1985 and ran for 25 years until 2010, when the show was handed off to Piers Morgan.
His years of interview did not come to an end, however. He continued doing interviews and discussing politics in a number of web shows, as well as his series on Hulu and RT America.
He was married eight times and had five children, nine grandchildren and even four great-grandchildren.
King has faced a series of health complications throughout the years, having undergone both lung and prostate cancer. He also had a heart attack in 1987 and a stroke in 2019.
Throughout his ups and downs, he stayed tied to his Jewish roots. In 2019, he donned tefillin on Instagram as part of a Californian Chabad rabbi's campaign to honor Rabbi Yitzi Hurwitz, who was diagnosed with ALS. The campaign he participated in has people sending in photos and videos of them donning tefillin when the rabbi no longer can.
In 2017, he told The Jerusalem Post that in all his years in CNN, he did not find that the news channel had any bias against Israel. He said so after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Post in New York from Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz.
“I thought we were always fair," he said at the time. "I only experienced people trying to be fair and objective.”
He told the Post that he had interviewed every single on of Israel's prime ministers with the exception of the first: David Ben-Gurion.
He told then of how, on his first trip to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had driven him to the airport. He explained that when he was arriving late at an event to meet then-prime minister Menachem Begin, security guards almost shot him, as he was outside the building when nobody was supposed to be.
At the time, he had said, "I like [former US President Donald] Trump. I hope everything works out. I hope he can broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians."
However, a few months later, he said that he was "shocked that [Trump] was elected. I think he was shocked that he was elected."
He said then that he had not voted for Trump, and he had told him that directly.
"I always thought that he was a moderate liberal, and he’s disappointed me with some of the things he’s doing," he had explained. "I always thought he was for the single parent, equal rights for women, pro-choice."
He most recently visited the Jewish State in 2015 as a special guest at the Holon Education Lottery.


Tags death Larry King Coronavirus COVID-19
