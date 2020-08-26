Laura becomes a category 4 hurricane as it approaches US Gulf coast

Hurricane Laura has become a category 4 hurricane and is expected to cause "catastrophic storm, extreme winds, and flash flooding" across the northwest Gulf Coast tonight, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, located 200 miles (320 km) south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas had maximum sustained winds of 140 miles (220 km) per hour on Wednesday afternoon, the Miami-based forecaster said.

