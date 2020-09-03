The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Lebanese army finds 4.35 tons of explosive material near Beirut Port

The public remains anxious that more hazardous materials are being stored badly, putting them at risk.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 19:51
A satellite image shows damages following Tuesday's blast in the port area in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020 (photo credit: EUROPEAN SPACE IMAGING/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's army said on Thursday it had found 4.35 tons of ammonium nitrate near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a huge blast last month caused by a large stockpile of the same highly explosive chemical.
Army engineers were "dealing with it," according to an army statement carried by the state news agency NNA. The statement said the chemicals were found outside entrance nine to the port.
The catastrophic explosion on Aug. 4 that ripped through the city killed about 190 people. The authorities said it was caused by about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stacked in unsafe conditions in a port warehouse for years.
The blast smashed entire neighborhoods, gutting buildings and injuring 6,000 people.
Lebanon's government quit amid public anger in a nation already brought to its knees by an economic crisis. The public remains anxious that more hazardous materials are being stored badly, putting them at risk.
Earlier on Thursday, President Michel Aoun ordered repairs to be made to old refueling infrastructure at Beirut airport and called for an investigation into a report that thousands of liters of fuel had leaked from the system.
Beirut airport head Fadi el-Hassan told a news conference that a leak of 84,000 liters of fuel had occurred in March 2019 and repairs were completed in two months. He said international investigators had described the repairs as "satisfactory."
News of the leak added to concerns about public safety. "No explosion is awaiting us," Hassan told the news conference.


