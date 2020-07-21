Liberman: 'Netanyahu can't manage - has lost the public's trust'

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman addressed the coronavirus pandemic on his Twitter account on Tuesday and criticized the government, while pointing at its eroded public support."I've met many people in the past few days. The most critical issue I've been hearing from everyone, besides the government's complete loss of control, is a complete lack of public support in the current government and in the prime minister's ability to drag the country out of the mud," Liberman wrote on Twitter, adding that "Benjamin Netanyahu may know how to do magic, but he surly can't manage."