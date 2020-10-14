The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Likud MK calls colleague 'retarded blonde'

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 17:55
In a fight between three female Knesset members in the Knesset plenum Wednesday, Likud MK Keren Barak used strong language in criticizing MKs Osnat Hila Mark and May Golan.
"You are not worth the heel on my shoe," Barak told Golan. "Not you, and not the retarded blonde," referring to Mark. Barak also said that she could step on them, but they are not worth the sole on her shoe.Golan responded to Barak that she had embarrassed herself and would not stoop to her level. The Knesset Guard separated the women.
Barak's office initially denied that such a conversation happened, but then the Ynet website revealed the tapes. Barak's office then criticized the other MKs for giving the tapes to the press and shaming their colleague publicly.
"I was taught that you keep your dirty laundry at home," a source close to Barak said.
