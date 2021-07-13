Likud MK Miri Regev calls Labor MK Mara'ana-Menuhin a 'Hamas asset'

Likud Party MK and former transportation minister Miri Regev on Monday received a wave of backlash online on Monday after implying Labor Party MK Ibtisam Mara'ana-Menuhin was a Hamas asset, in response to the Labor MK's appointment as acting member in the Foreign Affairs and Defense committee.

Regev referred to the story as "a successful appointment by [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar to the Foreign Affairs and Defense committee," along with a screenshot of a news about report about the Labor Party's sole Arab MK being appointed to the role.