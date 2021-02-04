The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Likud unveils first ever Arab candidate

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 19:22
Nael Zoabi, first ever Arab candidate in the Likud Party, Thursday, February 4, 2020. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Nael Zoabi, first ever Arab candidate in the Likud Party, Thursday, February 4, 2020.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu revealed his Likud party's first ever Arab candidate on Thursday night, former school principle Nael Zoabi.
Netanyahu called on Arab citizens to cast their ballots for Likud, instead of the Joint List that broke up on Thursday into two parts. 
"Arab citizens are sick of wasting their votes on parties in the opposition," Netanyahu said. "Only the Likud can guarantee to improve their lives, and that is exactly what we will do." 
Zoabi thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity to run and for what he has done for the Arab sector. 
"Israeli Arabs want to be part of the Israeli success, and tat is why they're coming to the ruling party, the Likud," he said. "I promise to serve both Arab and Jewish citizens with all my might."   
Zoabi will be 39th on the Likud list, which is not considered realistic. Netanyahu had realistic slots at his disposal and chose to give them to other candidates.
