Likud unveils first ever Arab candidate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu revealed his Likud party's first ever Arab candidate on Thursday night, former school principle Nael Zoabi.

Netanyahu called on Arab citizens to cast their ballots for Likud, instead of the Joint List that broke up on Thursday into two parts.

"Arab citizens are sick of wasting their votes on parties in the opposition," Netanyahu said. "Only the Likud can guarantee to improve their lives, and that is exactly what we will do."

Zoabi thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity to run and for what he has done for the Arab sector.