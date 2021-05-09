Linoy Ashram wins gold in gymnastics world cup in Azerbaijan

Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram won a gold medal for her hoop routine on Sunday in the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) or Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is wrapping up its weekend competitions in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Throughout the rest of Sunday, Ashram will compete in the finals for ball and baton routines.
In March, Ashram claimed blue-and-white pride by winning two gold medals and a bronze in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup which took place in Bulgaria.
