The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Linoy Ashram wins gold in gymnastics world cup in Azerbaijan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 9, 2021 12:12
Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram won a gold medal for her hoop routine on Sunday in the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) or Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is wrapping up its weekend competitions in Baku, Azerbaijan. 
Throughout the rest of Sunday, Ashram will compete in the finals for ball and baton routines. 
In March, Ashram claimed blue-and-white pride by winning two gold medals and a bronze in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup which took place in Bulgaria. 
20-year-old man from Yehud suspected of rape
Emirates to fly medical aid to India for free
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:52 PM
Jerusalem Day: Netanyahu 'will not tolerate public disruption, violence'
Pope Francis calls to end violence in Jerusalem
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:34 PM
Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:05 PM
Obama family dog Bo, a 'constant, gentle presence', dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 12:15 PM
7-year-old killed in fire in Jisr e-Zarka in northern Israel
Syria says fire erupts in main Homs refinery - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 10:15 AM
EU spokesperson admonishes Israel for Jerusalem unrest
UK Labour's Sadiq Khan wins reelection in London mayoral election
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:09 AM
Car bombing at Afghan school in Kabul kills 55, injures over 150
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2021 10:58 PM
Three Gazans shot in legs by IDF snipers amid Gaza border riots - report
Incendiary balloon from Gaza Strip lands in Moshav Zimrat
Rioting, explosions heard along Gaza border
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/08/2021 10:17 PM
Police to allow Jerusalem Day flag parade through Damascus Gate - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by