The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lubavitcher Rebbe's physician Moshe Feldman dies at 80

Feldman, known for treating the Lubavitcher Rebbe, was a pediatric specialist who practiced medicine for nearly 50 years in the Bronx and later in Crown Heights.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2021 05:44

Updated: DECEMBER 3, 2021 05:47
Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson (photo credit: MORDECAI BARON/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson
(photo credit: MORDECAI BARON/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Moshe Feldman, a beloved doctor in Crown Heights who for years tended to Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the leader of the Lubavitch Hasidic movement, has died at 80.
Feldman was a pediatric specialist who practiced medicine for nearly 50 years in the Bronx and later in Crown Heights. He was still seeing patients at nearly 81, 27 years after his most famous patient died.
Commenting on an obituary posted by COLLive, a local Crown Heights news site, Feldman’s patients remembered him as an “old school doctor” who always took the time to listen to his patients.
“He was a kind sensitive person. He was genuine and caring. He treated his patients as if they were his own children,” one commenter wrote. Another wrote that she had been scheduled to see Feldman this week before his office informed her that he was unable to see patients.
When Schneerson had a heart attack on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret in 1977, Feldman was one of about a dozen doctors in the room. In a video published by Chabad.org, Feldman spoke about tending to Schneerson in his office that day.
THE BELOVED Lubavitcher Rebbe shuffled off this mortal coil 27 years ago. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)THE BELOVED Lubavitcher Rebbe shuffled off this mortal coil 27 years ago. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“The Rebbe looked at me and said ‘How are things going?’ So I thought to myself, he knows more about his cardiac status, his physical status, than I probably do, so somehow the idea came into my mind to tell him ‘I still see the Hasidim dancing and singing, I still see people dancing and singing in the streets.’ The Rebbe smiled and shook his head yes,” Feldman said.
Feldman lost a son, Yitzchak Feldman, at the age of 54 in December 2020, followed by his wife, Miriam, just three weeks later at the age of 78. Yitzchak Feldman’s obituary notes that people in his household had been exposed to the virus.
Moshe Feldman’s obituary does not include a cause of death. It does say that his funeral procession would pass by 770 Eastern Parkway, the center of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Crown Heights.


Tags American Jewry diaspora obituary Lubavitcher Rebbe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by