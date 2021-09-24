The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Adak, Alaska

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 15:21
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Adak, Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.
The quake was at a depth of 50 km, USGS added.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
Man shot dead in Nazareth, third murder in one day
Iran calls return of all sides to nuclear deal in 'verifiable fashion'
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 04:03 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,314 new cases, 703 in serious condition
Man arrested after attempting to murder his wife
Driver who killed 12-year-old on Yom Kippur released to house arrest
Israeli professor elected president of CERN Council
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,866 new cases, 1,126 in quarantine
Storm Sam strengthens into hurricane, could intensify further - US NHC
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 11:54 AM
Moscow in talks with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders about visit to Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 10:00 AM
76-year-old man killed after getting hit by bus
Second ship of Iranian oil for Lebanon arrives in Syria - Hezbollah
Man shot dead in Petah Tikva, circumstances unclear
Congressional probe of US Capitol riot subpoenas Bannon, Meadows
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 02:38 AM
US CDC advisers: COVID-19 vaccine boosters for 65 and older, high risk
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2021 11:56 PM
Taybeh resident stabbed, in serious condition
