Mahmoud Abbas: We are no longer abiding by agreements with Israel, US

Abbas said that "starting today, we are also no longer committed to security agreements with Israel," in reference the Oslo Accords (1993), Hebron Agreement (1997) and Wye River Memorandum (1998).

By CODY LEVINE  
MAY 19, 2020 23:56
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York, U.S., February 11, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared Tuesday in a dramatic statement that he intends to not abide by various security agreements and understandings between Israel and the PLO, in addition to cooperation with the United States, according to a KAN report.
Abbas said that "starting today, we are also no longer committed to security agreements with Israel," in reference the Oslo Accords (1993), Hebron Agreement (1997) and Wye River Memorandum (1998), which established the security parameters, cooperation frameworks and the civilian and security administrative divisions between the IDF and PA in the West Bank.
The declaration came in response to a proposed Israeli annexation of sections of the West Bank, such as the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements, in accordance with the conditions outlined in US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century," which was revealed to the international community in late January 2020. 
Expressing his frustration, Abbas said that "the Israeli Occupation Authority must now carry all its obligations as an occupying power of Palestinian lands. It must bear all the consequences, and international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention also impose on the Occupying Authority the responsibility of caring for residents under occupation. 
"We place full responsibility on the US administration for the occupation of the Palestinian people, and consider it a key partner in Israel's actions and decisions against the rights of the Palestinian people."


