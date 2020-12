"Following a malfunction in one of the complex facilities that included the collapse of a compressor in a facility for the production of gasoline, excess gas was released by the torches for security purposes," Haifa's refinery complex stated, according to Ynet. The shocking view shows two massive flames coming out of the chimney-looking torches, emitting black smoke to the surrounding skies.

The incident has been dealt with and poses no danger to the surrounding facilities.

Due to an unusual malfunction at Haifa's refineries complex, two burning torches were seen emitting a large amount of smoke on Friday evening, a statement from the Environmental Protection Union in Haifa read.