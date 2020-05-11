The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malta envoy to Helsinki resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler

By REUTERS  
MAY 11, 2020 00:30
Malta's ambassador to Finland resigned on Sunday after he came under fire for comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler, Malta's ministry of foreign affairs said in an emailed statement.
"When accepting the ambassador's resignation with immediate effect, Minister Evarist Bartolo stressed that the ambassador's comments on German Chancellor Angela Merkel were not representative of the friendship and mutual respect between Malta and Germany," the statement said.Michael Zammit Tabona wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe, that "75 years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled Hitler's dream! To control Europe."
Zammit Tabona, a businessman and political appointee who was appointed in 2014, could not be contacted for comment.
No plans to separate Trump, Pence despite White House coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 12:59 AM
One elderly woman killed, man critically injured in Ma'alot fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 11:54 PM
Government approves parks, open air gyms, to reopen
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 11:01 PM
Gov't approves home quarantine for Israelis returning from abroad
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 10:41 PM
3 UN peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in explosion attack in Mali
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 09:52 PM
Tripoli hit by massive bombardments as water supply under threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 08:46 PM
63-year-old dentist stabbed to death in Bat Yam, suspect turns himself in
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 08:39 PM
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 253 - only 4,795 people infected
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 08:22 PM
Bushfires threaten homes in Elad, firefighters blocking streets
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 05/10/2020 08:08 PM
Cameroon mayor killed in ambush by separatists
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 06:38 PM
Turkey will target Haftar's forces if attacks on its interests in Libya
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 06:34 PM
Minister Erdan: Returning Israelis to spend coronavirus days at home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 05:22 PM
Beersheba deputy mayor reports he has coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 04:59 PM
Spain's coronavirus daily death tolls falls again on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 01:21 PM
Russian coronavirus cases above 200,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 11:56 AM
