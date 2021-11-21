The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

67-year-old man stabbed in Jaffa, police suspect terror

A man was stabbed in Jaffa and taken to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, moderately injured. Police arrested an 18-year-old resident of the Jenin area who they suspect was involved in the incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 14:35

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 16:20
A picture of the scene of a stabbing attack in Jaffa. November 21, 2021. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A picture of the scene of a stabbing attack in Jaffa. November 21, 2021.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A 67-year-old man was stabbed in Jaffa on Sunday in what appears to be the third such attack in the last week. The motive is unconfirmed but police suspect that it may have been a terrorist attack, according to an Israel Police Spokesperson. 
The man was walking on Bat Yam street with his wife when the attack occurred and was moderately injured. He was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.
Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the area of the attack later on Sunday after he was found during search efforts that included helicopter support.
The man is a resident of the Jenin region.
In a separate event earlier Sunday, a former lone soldier, 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay, was killed and four others were injured in a shooting attack carried out by a Hamas member in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday morning.
Magen David Adom rescue services said that two of the injured were civilians and two were border police officers. 
A second civilian sustained moderate-to-severe wounds and the border police officers had light injuries.
This is a developing story. 
Anna Ahronheim and Eliav Breuer contributed to thier report.


Tags Terrorism jaffa stabbing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Goldreich crossed a red line by calling for boycott - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by