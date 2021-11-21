67-year-old man stabbed in Jaffa, police suspect terror

A 67-year-old man was stabbed in Jaffa on Sunday in what appears to be the third such attack in the last week. The motive is unconfirmed but police suspect that it may have been a terrorist attack, according to an Israel Police Spokesperson.

The man was walking on Bat Yam street with his wife when the attack occurred and was moderately injured. He was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the area of the attack later on Sunday after he was found during search efforts that included helicopter support.

The man is a resident of the Jenin region.

In a separate event earlier Sunday, a former lone soldier, 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay, was killed and four others were injured in a shooting attack carried out by a Hamas member in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday morning.

Magen David Adom rescue services said that two of the injured were civilians and two were border police officers.

A second civilian sustained moderate-to-severe wounds and the border police officers had light injuries.

This is a developing story.

Anna Ahronheim and Eliav Breuer contributed to thier report.