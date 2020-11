The suspect was shot by a resident of Arad who noticed the suspect attempting to break in to his home.

MDA paramedics were rushed to the scene and administrated CPR before evacuating the injured suspect to the Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba.

The police are investigating the incident and have taken the shooter to be interrogated.

A man who was allegedly trying to break into a private home in Arad in southern Israel was shot and severely injured, Israel Police reported Saturday night.