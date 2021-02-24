The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Man arrested for trying to enter Rabbi Kanievski's house with a knife

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 16:03
One of the leading rabbis of the non-hassidic haredi world, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92. October, 2020. (photo credit: SPOKESPERSON FOR RABBI CHAIM KANIEVSKY)
One of the leading rabbis of the non-hassidic haredi world, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92. October, 2020.
(photo credit: SPOKESPERSON FOR RABBI CHAIM KANIEVSKY)
A man was reportedly arrested on Wednesday afternoon after attempting to enter the home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky - one of the  country's most highly respected rabbis and arbiters of Halacha - while carrying a switchblade, the ultra-Orthodox Behadrei Haredim news website reported.
The man was brought by security guards to the Bnei Brak Police Station on Wednesday after he reportedly told them that he has "an important message for the Rabbi."
A police complaint has been filed against the suspect.
"It was a great miracle, it could have ended in disaster. Hundreds pass by here every day to be blessed by the rabbi, it was lucky that we noticed the suspect," a spokesman for the Rabbi's house told the ultra-Orthodox Kikar HaShabbat news site after the incident.
He described the suspect, saying the the man "looked stressed and very confused. It was not clear what his intentions were."


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox rabbi police assassination bnei brak knife
Condition of 11-year-old hospitalized with coronavirus improving
Mobileye to ban employees not vaccinated for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Local authorities to receive list of those vaccinated
Coronavirus in the IDF: 735 active cases, 4,318 in isolation
Edelstein: Not enough coronavirus vaccinations to celebrate Purim
25-year-old dies after getting shot in Yarka, northern Israel - report
Iran says up to US to move first on saving nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2021 12:13 PM
Rescue services contain flammable material spill in Haifa port
Eliran Malul, murderer of Michal Sela, claims she slapped him
Coronavirus: Cabinet approves mandatory isolation in hotels
Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2021 07:29 AM
Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday - Axios
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2021 04:33 AM
Iraqi PM discusses with Biden continued cooperation to fight Islamic Stat
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2021 12:01 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in equity financing
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 10:48 PM
US urges Iran again to cooperate with IAEA on nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 10:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by