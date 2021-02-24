Man arrested for trying to enter Rabbi Kanievski's house with a knife

The man was brought by security guards to the Bnei Brak Police Station on Wednesday after he reportedly told them that he has "an important message for the Rabbi."

"It was a great miracle, it could have ended in disaster. Hundreds pass by here every day to be blessed by the rabbi, it was lucky that we noticed the suspect," a spokesman for the Rabbi's house told the ultra-Orthodox Kikar HaShabbat news site after the incident.

He described the suspect, saying the the man "looked stressed and very confused. It was not clear what his intentions were."

A police complaint has been filed against the suspect.