Man arrested for trying to enter Rabbi Kanievski's house with a knife

A man was reportedly arrested on Wednesday afternoon after attempting to enter the home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky - one of the country's most highly respected rabbis and arbiters of Halacha - while carrying a switchblade, the ultra-Orthodox Behadrei Haredim news website reported.
The man was brought by security guards to the Bnei Brak Police Station on Wednesday after he reportedly told them that he has "an important message for the Rabbi."
A police complaint has been filed against the suspect.
"It was a great miracle, it could have ended in disaster. Hundreds pass by here every day to be blessed by the rabbi, it was lucky that we noticed the suspect," a spokesman for the Rabbi's house told the ultra-Orthodox Kikar HaShabbat news site after the incident.
He described the suspect, saying the the man "looked stressed and very confused. It was not clear what his intentions were."