Man in his 20s arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old in corona hotel

Israel Police arrested a man on Wednesday night for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl, the Police Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday morning.According to the allegation, the crime was committed while both were staying in a corona hotel in Jaffa.After receiving the report, Israel Police opened an investigation, analyzing the scene of the alleged rape, while simultaneously using the finds from the medical examination of the girl to arrest the suspect.Israel Police is expected to request that his arrest be extended at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Thursday.