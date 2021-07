The shooting took place in Hura, a Bedouin town in the Negev.

They were taken to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba, where the man was pronounced dead. The teenager is reportedly in light condition.

Israel Police have opened an investigation on the matter.

A 35-year-old man was killed and a 15-year-old teen was wounded in a shooting attack while driving a car on Friday, Israeli media reported.