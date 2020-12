A man was shot dead in Kafr Kassem, an Arab-majority city in central Israel on Friday night, Israel Police reported. Two others were lightly to moderately injured by the shooter, who fled the scene.The three were evacuated by private ambulance to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where the death of one of them was determined. The identity of the shooter has not yet been determined and police have opened an investigation into the incident.