Man shot dead, two wounded in Deir Hanna

A man was shot dead by a passing vehicle in the village of Deir Hanna, near Acre. He was pronounced dead at Poria Hospital, where he was being treated in critical condition. In addition, two people who were with him were also injured, one lightly and the other severely.

Police forces rushed to the scene, collected findings, collected evidence and opened an investigation into the incident, while at the same time checkpoints were set up to locate suspects. At this point the background to the incident is unknown.