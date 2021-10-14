The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man shot dead, two wounded in Deir Hanna

By MAARIV ONLINE  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 01:25
A man was shot dead by a passing vehicle in the village of Deir Hanna, near Acre. He was pronounced dead at Poria Hospital, where he was being treated in critical condition. In addition, two people who were with him were also injured, one lightly and the other severely. 
Police forces rushed to the scene, collected findings, collected evidence and opened an investigation into the incident, while at the same time checkpoints were set up to locate suspects. At this point the background to the incident is unknown.
Attempted attacker killed at Qalandiya checkpoint
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/14/2021 01:32 AM
Two houses evacuated in Mevaseret Zion due to fire
Two IDF soldiers injured with pepper spray in West Bank
Hapoel Jerusalem loses second game in a row
Suspected jihadists arrested in Spain while trying to get a rifle
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 10:28 PM
Man kills several people in Norway in bow and arrow attacks - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 10:25 PM
COVID in Israel: 1,794 new cases, 1.68% of tests positive
EU nuclear coordinator visit to Iran not "business as usual"
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 06:55 PM
IDF soldier fires weapon during altercation in Mitzpe Ramon
Nurses union declares labor dispute
Bill to limit immigration falls in Knesset
Sudanese Justice Minister meets Lapid, Roll and Frej
Second suspect arrested in Cyprus assassination plot - report
No new oil land search permits in Israel will be given - Energy Minister
Health Minister: I want hospital cafeterias open on Shabbat
