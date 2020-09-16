The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Mayors demand number of those attending service equal number of protestors

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 14:10
The Mayors of Or Yehuda, Bat Yam and Kiryat Shmona appealed to Israel’s High Court of Justice to allow the same amount of people to attend holiday services as are attending protests.
Due to rise in infections, multiple green countries to be changed to red
Health Ministry to hospitals: Prepare to open more coronavirus wards
Sheba to admit 25 coronavirus patients from Rambam
Bill to make coronavirus cabinet meeting protocols public voted down
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:22 PM
Philippines confirms 3,550 new coronavirus infections, 69 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:20 PM
Russia reports 5,670 new coronavirus cases, 132 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:18 PM
Czech Republic report 1,677 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:16 PM
India's coronavirus cases surpass 5 mln mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:15 PM
Health Minister: Corona restrictions will likely last more than 3 weeks
Washington delegation will only have to isolate for five days
Temple Mount to be closed during coronavirus lockdown
Bill to shorten medical intern shift hours proposed
Only those with permission allowed to attend Selichot at Western Wall
Residents of Bnei Brak plan to protest lockdown after Rosh Hashanah
