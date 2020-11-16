MDA worker spits on picture of Jesus while administering corona test

A Magen David Adom worker spit on a picture of Jesus and Mary in the home of Christian people to whom he was administering coronavirus tests, according to Ynet News.The incident was captured on security camera footage in which the man can be seen taking his protective gear off to spit on the photo. When challenged by the owner of the house, the man reportedly said that "the Torah says to distance idolatry."Magen David Adom responded to the incident saying that it is being investigated and emphasizing that in the organization "people of all religions work shoulder to shoulder."