Meeting on Iran nuclear talks planned on sidelines of G20 summit

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 12:30
A meeting on the Iran nuclear talks is planned on the sidelines of the G20 summit, according to a German government official.
The summit will be held in Rome on October 30-31,
Lebanon's Beirut blast probe judge suspends hearing for former PM Diab
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 10:54 AM
Erdan met with UN head to promote IHRA antisemitism definition
Biden likely to head to COP26 without a final US climate deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 05:20 AM
Verbal part of budget approved for second, third readings
Blinken speaks with Sudan's FM, condemns arrest of civilian leaders
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 04:07 AM
Fire breaks out in Kfar Saba building
Sudan army chief Burhan relieves 6 ambassadors
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 01:08 AM
US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker
Palestinian Islamic Jihad head arrives in Egypt for talks
Saudi Arabia deems Lebanese association a terrorist entity
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 09:33 PM
Sudan's army sacks head of civil aviation authority - sector sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 09:19 PM
Sudan's army chief Burhan meets with Saudi ambassador in Khartoum
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 08:46 PM
Daycare worker detained on suspicion of abusing children
Former Supreme Court president to head AG vetting committee
Buildings near US Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
