Meghan Markle: UK royal family lied to shield others, didn't protect her

By REUTERS  
MARCH 8, 2021 03:45
 Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said that the British royal family tried to silence her and people within the institution not only failed to protect her against malicious claims but lied to protect others.
"It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family," Meghan said in an interview with US station CBS.
"But they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband," she said.
Asked if she was not supported by the powers that be, she said:
"There's the family, and then there's the people that are running the institution, those are two separate things and it's important to be able to compartmentalize that because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me."
Australia suspends defense cooperation with Myanmar after junta crackdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 01:38 AM
At least 8 dead, 170 injured in Yemen migrant facility fire - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 12:20 AM
US pushes new Afghan peace effort, may pull troops after May 1 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 12:16 AM
Saudi Arabia vows to take 'all necessary measures' to protect itself
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2021 11:05 PM
Saudi Arabia confirms attacks on Ras Tanura port, Aramco residential area
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2021 10:30 PM
'US will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2021 04:58 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they downed a Saudi reconnaissance plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2021 04:39 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,923 new cases, 4.3% of tests positive
Ra’anana man indicted for sexual offenses against 6 minors
Israel's campaign to vaccinate Palestinian workers to be delayed
China says ready to work with IOC to provide vaccines to Olympians
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2021 09:58 AM
Jerusalem man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at Gilo home
Kinneret rises by 2 centimeters
Saudi-led coalition destroys five Houthi drones
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2021 07:10 AM
25-year-old shot in Or Akiva, condition serious
