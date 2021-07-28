The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Meir Medical Center gives Indian patient the gift of being able to talk

Shambhavi “Sam” Jha never thought she would be able to talk — Let alone that help would come from Israel's Meir Medical Center.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 28, 2021 14:09
Shambhavi “Sam” Jha with some of the doctors who treated her at Meir Medical Center. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Shambhavi “Sam” Jha with some of the doctors who treated her at Meir Medical Center.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Shambhavi “Sam” Jha, 20, thought that she would never be able to speak in a comprehensible way. Born with a cleft palate and tongue, it was hard for her to breathe, hear and talk.
"When I was young I had a huge amount of insecurity and fear that if something was said the person in front of me would not understand me, so I spoke very little and at a very low volume,” Jha told The Jerusalem Post
But everything has since changed for Jha. And it all happened in Israel.
She and her family moved to the Jewish State a little over four years ago when her father was asked to manage an Indian bank in the country. Jha started studying at the International School in Even Yehuda.
On a day off, Jha accompanied her mother to a doctor’s appointment and she and the doctor started talking about Jha’s condition. 
Jha had undergone a series of surgeries in India between the ages of 6-months and 13 years old, but they left her with a wide range of problems, including an open passage between the oral cavity and the nasal cavity, a kind of hole that made her breathing difficult and her speech nearly incomprehensible.
Other surgeries had left her with unpleasant scarring of the lip, the center of her face had sunken, she had a deviation of the nose and orthodontic problems. Jha also had trouble hearing, a common result of a cleft palate.
“We started chatting and the doctor told me about a friend at Meir Medical Center that is a specialist and said I should go see him,” Jha recalled. She called and within a few weeks she had an appointment. 
In October 2018 she met a multidisciplinary medical team from Meir that would ultimately change her life: Dr. Bruno Kreiner and his team of oral and maxillofacial surgeons; Dr. Yaniv Ebner of the hospital’s Center for Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Anomalies; Dr. Marcos Harel, a plastic surgeon; Dr. Roman German, a cleft orthodontist; and Karmit Borochner, who is in charge of patient communication and coordination for the hospital.
Together, they built a detailed and complex multi-stage plan that involved carrying out five surgeries over two years in exactly the right order and during the coronavirus pandemic. 
The surgeries were completed just as Israel exited lockdown and Jha was able to reenter the world anew with everyone else.
“I started feeling more confident,” Jha said. “The surgeries really helped me become better as an individual and feel more comfortable with how I look. I really look the best that I can. And, of course, my speech has improved and I am able to breathe properly and my hearing is better, too.”
Jha said that a year ago she could not have conducted an interview because she could not talk.
She said she is so grateful at how everything worked out “so perfectly,” despite her meeting the Meir team being only happenstance.
“This was completely unplanned when it started and soon enough it completely changed my life for the better,” said Jha. “I am just so grateful.”
And she added that she never felt like a foreigner but like she was receiving the very best care. 
“I did not feel like a stranger. I felt I could connect with [the doctors] and trust them and I am happy with the results of the surgeries,” Jha said. 
Today, her parents have gone back to India, but Jha is staying in Israel and studying psychology and communications through the Tel Aviv University International Program. She said she dreams of becoming a clinical psychologist and treating adolescents or victims of trauma.


Tags medicine india Surgery
Coronavirus in the IDF: 314 active cases, 746 in quarantine
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with Croatian counterpart
Woman accusing Eritrean man of rape picks different person in line-up
90 Members of Knesset send petition to Ben & Jerry's 
Russia says ISIS fighters moving into Afghanistan from several countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 11:24 AM
Ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan after 3 soldiers are killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 11:23 AM
MK Moshe Gafni: 'Murderer' Naftali Bennett is 'causing people to die'
Compulsory PCR tests for all hospitalized patients in Israel
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,260 new cases in last day
Simone Biles withdraws from final individual all-around competition
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 09:38 AM
Rare blood clot cases not higher after AstraZeneca second dose
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 09:33 AM
2022 budget: 58 Billion NIS to be allocated to Defense Ministry
State notifies High Court it will evict residents of two Eli homes
Tokyo Olympics: Israeli archer to move to round of eight
Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 04:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by