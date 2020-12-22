The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Members of committee investigating Submarine Affair announce resignation

The committee was formed by Gantz in November to investigate Netanyahu and his role in the Submarine Affair.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 10:02
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu?
The members of the ministerial committee of inquiry investigating Case 3000, known as the "Submarine Affair," announced their resignation on Tuesday due to delays and limitations imposed by the attorney-general.
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to complete the examination process and allow new members to be appointed.
"In light of the great importance of the issue, I ask you to urgently complete the examination procedure and allow the work of the committee to begin because it is an issue of paramount security, economic and public importance," wrote Gantz in a letter to Mandelblit.
"I have learned that in light of the criminal proceedings that are taking place at the same time, it is the opinion of the attorney-general to impose real restrictions on the work of the committee...In this situation, I am afraid that the committee is left with very limited powers," wrote Amnon Straschnov, a former Tel Aviv District Court judge who headed the committee before resigning on Tuesday, alongside his fellow committee members: former navy commander Avraham Ben Shushan and former Defense Ministry acquisitions director Yael Grill.
The committee was formed by Gantz in November to investigate Netanyahu and his role in the Submarine Affair. The committee will not be able to force Netanyahu and his closest associates to testify, unless Netanyahu’s government approves it. It can only work inside the Defense Ministry. It will have four months to draft its report.
The Submarine Affair is an ongoing scandal involving a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG conglomerate in 2016, also dubbed “Case 3000,” in which the political class has made accusations against Netanyahu despite his being cleared by law enforcement.
Mandelblit has alleged that senior officials were bribed to advocate for the purchase of unnecessary extra submarines and military boats from ThyssenKrupp.
The attorney-general concluded that there is no proof Netanyahu knew about the scheme, and that at most, he pushed for buying the vessels under suspicious circumstances.
Yonah Jeremy Bob and Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


