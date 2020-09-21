Meretz MK demands debate in accord with UAE

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee must be allowed to see the agreements that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Meretz MK Yair Golan demanded on Monday.
Golan, who is a former deputy chief of staff of the IDF, said the agreements must be reviewed to guarantee that Israel kept its qualitative military advantage in the deals.
Netanyahu promised Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi that the agreements would be brought to a vote in the cabinet, where they are expected to pass easily. But no commitment has been made to bring them to the Knesset.Coalition chairman Miki Zohar said he had not yet received word from the prime minister about bringing the agreements to the Knesset. A source close to Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Zvi Hauser said he was looking into the matter.The UAE and Bahrain deals are not on the agenda for this week's cabinet meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, due to the observances of Rosh Hashanah on Sunday and the Tzom Gedalya fast on Monday.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report