The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Metulla declared a closed military zone

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 3, 2021 17:27
The IDF declared Metulla, a city on the Israeli-Lebanese border, a closed military zone on Sunday afternoon.
The IDF spokesperson did not disclose more information.On Sunday, Iran and its proxies commemorated the one-year anniversary of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force major-general Qasem Soleimani.
Hebrew media sources report that Hezbollah-led protests were held near the Israeli-Lebanese border throughout the day.
On Saturday, a senior IDF source told The Jerusalem Post that the military is preparing for an attack by Iran or its proxies against Israeli targets.


Tags IDF Iran Middle East Qassem Soleimani Qasem Soleimani
Amended indictment for Case 4000 removes all mention of Netanyahu's famil
Brazil to import 2m. AstraZeneca vaccine doses, not yet approved for use
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2021 04:11 PM
Haim Bibas calls for 1st-4th and 11th-12th grades to remain in classes
Coronavirus in Israel: 9,146 fines issued over weekend
Russia reports 24,150 new coronavirus cases, 504 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2021 10:04 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,977 new cases, 5.3% of tests return positive
Coronavirus: More than one million Israelis have been vaccinated
Saudi Arabia ends entry ban, keeps some coronavirus restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2021 01:33 AM
Two French soldiers killed in Mali -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2021 01:14 AM
Larry King, 87-year-old, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 - report
Likud officially cancels leadership primaries
Ofer Shelah announces new party to be called 'Tnufa'
Yitzhak Shamir's granddaughter, Michal Diamant, to join Sa'ar's New Hope
Russia ready to trial combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine in Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2021 08:25 PM
Russia inoculates over 800,000 people against COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2021 07:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by