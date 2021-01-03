Metulla declared a closed military zone

The IDF declared Metulla, a city on the Israeli-Lebanese border, a closed military zone on Sunday afternoon.
The IDF spokesperson did not disclose more information.On Sunday, Iran and its proxies commemorated
the one-year anniversary
of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force major-general Qasem Soleimani.
Hebrew media sources report that Hezbollah-led protests were held near the Israeli-Lebanese border throughout the day.
On Saturday, a senior IDF source told The Jerusalem Post
that the military is preparing for an attack by Iran or its proxies against Israeli targets.