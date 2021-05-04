Mexico City metro overpass collapses with train cars, at least 50 injured

An overpass for Mexico City's Metro partially collapsed with train cars on it on Monday night, videos on Mexican television and social media showed, although it was not immediately clear if there were injuries or any fatalities.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter she was headed towards the scene of the accident.The Mexican online newspaper Diario 24 Horas tweeted pictures and a video of the scene.
One of the videos on Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on cars on a road below.Another video showed emergency medical crews and firefighters at the scene of the accident combing through wreckage looking for survivors.