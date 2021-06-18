The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mexico fans hit with FIFA ban at World Cup qualifier for homophobic slurs

By REUTERS  
JUNE 18, 2021 23:20
Mexico fans will be barred from attending their country's first two home 2022 World Cup qualifiers after making homophobic chants during two Olympic qualifying games in March, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.
FIFA's Disciplinary Committee also fined Mexico's Football Federation (FMF) 60,000 Swiss francs ($65,118.30) for chants from supporters during games against the Dominican Republic on March 18 and the United States on March 24.
Mexico's games against Jamaica on Sept. 2 and Canada on Oct. 7 in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying will be played in empty stadiums as a result of the sanctions.
"I hope this is the first and last sanction that FIFA imposes," FMF president Yon de Luisa told a news conference.
FIFA has also launched a separate investigation against the FMF in relation to homophobic chants by Mexico fans during a friendly against Iceland in Arlington, Texas on May 29.
De Luisa said there is a risk to Mexico's involvement in the 2026 World Cup - which they are set to co-host with the United States and Canada - if fan behavior does not improve.
"How can we host a World Cup if we are going to have our stadiums empty? If we don't stop now, the consequences for Mexican football could be devastating," he added.
