'Death to the gays' scrawled on rainbow heart in Yehud

The incident comes the night before a Pride event for LGBT families in Yehud-Monosson.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 16, 2021 12:25
Pride flag at Jerusalem Pride march, June 2021 (photo credit: GAL GASHMA)
Pride flag at Jerusalem Pride march, June 2021
(photo credit: GAL GASHMA)
Vandals scrawled the words "death to the gays" on an entry sign to the town of Yehud on Tuesday night, vandalizing a heart painted rainbow for LGBTQ+ Pride Month, according to Israeli media.
The incident came the night before a Pride event for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender families, which is set to take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Oklahoma Park. The event will include a soap bubble show, sock puppet making, a children's play, face paint and coloring.
Additional Pride events are set for June 22, July 4 and July 21 in Yehud-Monosson. More information is available on the municipality's Facebook page.
Residents who wish to hang up a Pride flag can receive a flag from the social services department of the municipality, located on the fifth floor at 14 Shabazi Street.
Yehud-Monosson placed 10th on the Agudah-The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel's Pride Index for the support and counseling the municipality provides for adapting spaces for parents and adolescents on the trans spectrum, as well as support for counselors and welfare workers.
Last week, a Pride flag that was placed on the Yehud-Monosson municipality building was removed by vandals. Two Pride flags were subsequently put up by the municipality in response to the incident.
Additionally last week, signs promoting a Pride March in Netanya were vandalized, with the vandals publishing a video in which they said "there won't be a pride march here, their memory will be erased."
Dozens of Pride events are planned to take place across Israel during June and July. More information on events can be found on the website of the Agudah and on the social media accounts of municipalities and local LGBT organizations.
LGBT-phobic cases were reported once every three hours in 2020 in Israel, as 2,696 new incidents of hate and violence against the LGBT community were reported amid the coronavirus outbreak, a 27% increase compared to 2019, according to an annual report by the Nir Katz Center of the Agudah.
The report stated that it is likely that as awareness of the LGBT community has grown over the years, so has opposition to their presence in different geographical areas, leading to a steady increase in LGBTphobia.


