Miki Zohar: Agreement with Blue and White may end

Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar said in an interview Sunday that there is a feeling the coalition agreement with the Blue and White party will end, in which he said, "This is like a couple who wants a divorce."

"That's the feeling there is at the moment - no matter what is done it is going to end between us and Blue and White.

"In the last month I have felt that the situation is getting worse," Zohar added.

"Today we have reached a point that is the worst since the day the government was formed. We are at a critical junction where we need to decide where we are headed. Zohar went on to warn: "Every decision we make has a price. Because there is currently no coalition stability - this deterioration will only continue."