The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Minister Merav Cohen resigns, replaced by Ruth Wasserman Lande

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 6, 2021 15:10
Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen submitted her resignation from the parliament to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Wednesday.
Cohen also quit the cabinet because she left Blue and White for the opposition Yesh Atid Party. She will be replaced by the next candidate on the Blue and White list, Maariv columnist Ruth Wasserman Lande.
Wasserman Lande has served as an adviser to president Shimon Peres, a deputy ambassador at the Israeli Embassy in Cairo and the deputy director-general for international affairs at the Israeli Federation of Local Authorities.
She was born in Israel, lived in Cape Town, South Africa, for nine years as a child and attended the Herzliya High School. She has studied at Oxford University’s St. Anthony’s College and at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government on a Wexner Fellowship.
Social equality minister Merav Cohen submits her resignation from the parliament to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (courtesy).Social equality minister Merav Cohen submits her resignation from the parliament to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (courtesy).
Gantz to Netanyahu: Vaccinate special ed teachers, at-risk youth
Moderna vaccine expected to work against British variant -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 02:56 PM
WikiLeaks Assange denied bail by London court
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 02:27 PM
Police car torched, grenade thrown in Kiryat Arba
Man indicted for beating wife, seriously injuring her
COVID-19 vaccine update: 1.5 million Israelis inoculated
Blue and White: Gantz will not drop out or run with Yamina
Russia inoculates 1 million people against COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 01:31 PM
German cabinet agrees quota for women on company boards
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 12:28 PM
Deputy Police Chief Alon Asor announces retirement
Coronavirus in the IDF: 924 cases, 9,980 in quarantine
Spanish care home fire kills 89-year-old woman, injures 18
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 11:43 AM
Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps including Alipay
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 11:01 AM
3,410 register as unemployed in past day, 56,077 since lockdown began
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/06/2021 09:59 AM
Democratic challenger Ossoff takes lead in Georgia Senate race
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 09:03 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by