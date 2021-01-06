Minister Merav Cohen resigns, replaced by Ruth Wasserman Lande

Social equality minister Merav Cohen submits her resignation from the parliament to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (courtesy).

Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen submitted her resignation from the parliament to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Wednesday.Cohen also quit the cabinet because she left Blue and White for the opposition Yesh Atid Party. She will be replaced by the next candidate on the Blue and White list, Maariv columnist Ruth Wasserman Lande.Wasserman Lande has served as an adviser to president Shimon Peres, a deputy ambassador at the Israeli Embassy in Cairo and the deputy director-general for international affairs at the Israeli Federation of Local Authorities.She was born in Israel, lived in Cape Town, South Africa, for nine years as a child and attended the Herzliya High School. She has studied at Oxford University’s St. Anthony’s College and at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government on a Wexner Fellowship.