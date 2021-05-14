MK Ben-Gvir demands that police commissioner be fired for 'failures'



Shabtai warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that Ben-Gvir's actions were causing a "Jewish intifada." Ben-Gvir claimed he was verbally attacked because he said Shabtai should resign early due to "police failures."

"How is it that the commissioner decided that I was heating things ups, precisely after I said he should be fired? This is not accidental. What are we, a mafia? Is he trying to shut me up?" Ben-Gvir responded on Friday.

The chairman of Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the firing of Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on the army radio Galatz on Friday morning, following the wave of violence and ongoing riots in the mixed cities."The police commissioner must be fired, he does not control the events, he is unworthy and incompetent," Ben-Gvir said on Galatz. He added that the police are not protecting residents, are shooting at Jews, and the police are unable to respond.