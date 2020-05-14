The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
MK Peretz splitting Yamina to enter coalition

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 14, 2020 10:38
Outgoing education minister Rafi Peretz reached an agreement with Likud on Thursday morning to leave Yamina and enter the coalition as minister of Jerusalem Affairs and National Projects. Among the projects Peretz will push for will include building in Jerusalem over the pre-1967 border.
Peretz told his colleagues that he disagreed with their decision not to enter the coalition and that in a time of emergency, it is essential to take part in a unity government.With Peretz, Netanyahu's coalition will have 73 MKs. The remaining five Yamina MKs will be in the opposition.
Education system expected to open up fully on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 10:45 AM
Armenia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until June 13
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 10:42 AM
Russia coronavirus cases pass 250,000, lowest daily rise in over one week
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 10:40 AM
S.Korea to boost coronavirus tracing privacy amid fears of backlash
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 07:48 AM
Pompeo: Israeli government will decide on annexation
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/14/2020 07:42 AM
Likud and Gesher sign coalition deal
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/14/2020 02:25 AM
Murder suspected in shooting of 20-year-old
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 02:00 AM
Police injured in clashes with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Mea She'arim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 01:54 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 11,385 new cases, 749 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 01:27 AM
CDC: US has total of 1,346,061 coronavirus cases, 82,246 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 11:00 PM
Yair Lapid: We will topple the government once coronavirus is over
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 10:28 PM
Netanyahu releases guidelines for new ‘unity, emergency’ government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 09:45 PM
Coronavirus update: 4,052 active cases and 264 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 08:02 PM
Trains will not place a limit on number of passengers on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 07:57 PM
Canada, US are likely to extend travel restrictions until June 21
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 07:18 PM
