MK Peretz splitting Yamina to enter coalition

Outgoing education minister Rafi Peretz reached an agreement with Likud on Thursday morning to leave Yamina and enter the coalition as minister of Jerusalem Affairs and National Projects. Among the projects Peretz will push for will include building in Jerusalem over the pre-1967 border.Peretz told his colleagues that he disagreed with their decision not to enter the coalition and that in a time of emergency, it is essential to take part in a unity government.With Peretz, Netanyahu's coalition will have 73 MKs. The remaining five Yamina MKs will be in the opposition.