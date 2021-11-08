MK Pinto calls MK Chikli 'virus,' Knesset Speaker to address incident

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy called upon the opposition on Monday to enable the formation of an ethics committee, in order to deal with recent problematic incidents.

In the interim, he invited Yamina MK Shirley Pinto to his office to talk about why she called her former colleague in the faction, MK Amichai Chikli, a "virus" in a TV interview on Sunday.

Pinto told 103 Radio on Monday that she meant a virus in a computer, not a virus that harms the health of people. Chikli mocked her statement on Twitter.

Likud MK David Amsalem appealed to the Supreme Court on Monday against Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, complaining that he had not opened a probe against Yamina MK Abir Kara, who illegally voted twice on a bill in July.