MK Pinto calls MK Chikli 'virus,' Knesset Speaker to address incident

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 14:33
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy called upon the opposition on Monday to enable the formation of an ethics committee, in order to deal with recent problematic incidents.
In the interim, he invited Yamina MK Shirley Pinto to his office to talk about why she called her former colleague in the faction, MK Amichai Chikli, a "virus" in a TV interview on Sunday.
Pinto told 103 Radio on Monday that she meant a virus in a computer, not a virus that harms the health of people. Chikli mocked her statement on Twitter.
Likud MK David Amsalem appealed to the Supreme Court on Monday against Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, complaining that he had not opened a probe against Yamina MK Abir Kara, who illegally voted twice on a bill in July. 
Iron Dome activated in response to Hamas drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 01:05 PM
Pegasus spyware found on phones of six Palestinian activists - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 12:05 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 498 new cases, 164 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 11:12 AM
Arab league says talks with Lebanon about Gulf crisis go in 'right direc
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 10:57 AM
Coalition MK Michael Biton says he is against 'Netanyahu law'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 10:01 AM
Iran says US sanctions must be lifted in verifiable process
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 09:44 AM
Police official injured after attack in Cannes, France - report
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 08:48 AM
IDF exercise for security forces to begin in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 05:03 AM
IDF arrests two suspects crossing into Israel in the Jordan Valley area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 12:05 AM
Iraqi PM says he knows those behind assassination attempt
By REUTERS
11/07/2021 09:42 PM
MK Idit Silman's Twitter hacked, offensive tweet posted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 09:21 PM
Shaked, Tamano-Shata to meet on rescuing Ethiopian Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 09:05 PM
Rockets fired towards Turkish base near Mosul - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 07:50 PM
IDF begins drill in northern Israel for reserve soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 04:37 PM
500 Palestinians to be permitted to work in hi-tech in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2021 03:17 PM
