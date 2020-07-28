The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Was Yifat Shasha-Biton dismissed as chair of the Coronavirus Committee?

The validity of Zohar's decision to dismiss Shasha-Biton is being examined, after Zohar acted independently and without consulting his partners in the coalition.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 28, 2020 19:51
Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chair MK Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud) (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chair MK Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud)
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar dispatched a letter to MK Yifat Shasha-Biton on Tuesday notifying her that he had decided to dismiss her as chair of the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee after she supposedly breached coalition discipline, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.  
"I would like to notify you that in light of your conduct and recent absences from obligatory votes in the plenum in opposition to the rules of coalition discipline, I have decided to remove you from your position as chair of the Coronavirus Committee," the letter read.   
The letter was sent following several clashes between Zohar and Shasha-Biton surrounding the appropriate way of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Several senior officials in the Likud Party, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had tried to convince Shasha-Biton to change her stance regarding coronavirus regulations, which were considered opposite to those of the Likud Party, to which she belongs.  
Netanyahu gave Zohar the authority of imposing punitive sanctions on MKs who regularly miss committee meetings earlier this week, after two thirds of Likud members did not attend the vote regarding the conversion therapy bill that eventually passed. 
But Zohar's letter to Shasha-Biton met heavy criticism from Likud members who claimed that Zohar is acting outside of his jurisdiction and causing a rift in the party. 
MK Shlomo Kari attacked Zohar's actions, stating that "[Zohar] acted in a manipulative way in order to promote 'Miki Zohar's agenda' ... He could use some humility. he's dividing and harming the Likud and the prime minister and needs to go home now."   
The validity of Zohar's decision to dismiss Shasha-Biton is being examined, after Zohar acted independently and without consulting his partners in the coalition. 
If it's decided that Shasha-Biton dismissal is valid and final, the Coronavirus Committee will need to appoint a new committee chair. 


Tags coalition miki zohar Coronavirus in Israel Yifat Shasha Biton
