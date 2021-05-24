MKs advance probe on Meron

A bill that would form a commission of inquiry to investigate the disaster at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron was advanced by the Knesset Arrangements Committee in a 19-13 vote on Monday. The committee decided to waive the bill's cooling off period, enabling it to advance to a first reading in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher said he voted against advancing the bill, because it would advance political interests and postpone the families of the victims receiving the help from the state that they need. Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) MKs tried their best to prevent the vote, organizing a walk-out and a filibuster.

Earlier, family members of the victims urged the formation of such a committee. Their only request was that there be a haredi representative on the committee who would understand the sensitivity of their sector, ideally a representative of the families themselves.