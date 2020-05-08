The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Moderate earthquake kills two in Iran, draws many into Tehran streets

By REUTERS  
MAY 8, 2020 20:12
DUBAI - Two people died after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Iran in the early hours of Friday, sending people in and around the capital Tehran fleeing from their homes in panic, state television reported.
At least 38 were injured, but there was no major damage from the quake and nearly 50 milder aftershocks that struck on the border of the provinces of Tehran and Mazandaran, it added.The epicenter was south of Iran's highest peak, the snow-capped Mount Damavand, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The 5,761-meter (18,900-foot) mountain is volcanic, but Iranian officials said the quake was not triggered by volcanic activities.
The head of Iran's seismology center said the strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 3.9 and suggested that weak aftershocks reduced the likelihood of a major quake in Tehran, which lies on or near several active fault lines.
"These aftershocks were a good sign that the (5.1 magnitude) quake was the main one, and that the aftershocks were going through their normal course ... although it would be very wrong to say that there is no danger of an earthquake in Tehran," Ali Moradi told state TV.
Soon after the quake struck, officials urged people who spent the night outdoors for fear of aftershocks to observe the social distancing mandated by the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 has killed 6,541 people and infected more than 104,691 in Iran, according to the Health Ministry.
Authorities also assured the public there was no shortage of petrol as people rushed to gas stations to fill up after the quake and many spent the night in their cars.
Those who died were a 21-year-old woman in Tehran who suffered heart failure, and a 60-year-old man in the city of Damavand, east of the capital, killed by a head injury, officials said.
Tehran province governor Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey told state TV that four of the 38 people injured were hospitalized.
The earthquake caused cracks in some walls of the 19th-century Sahebqaraniyeh Palace in northern Tehran, one of the grandest palaces of the Qajar dynasty, the state news agency IRNA reported.
Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.
The latest quake was at a shallow depth of 7 km (4.3 miles), according to the USGS.
Coronavirus update: 16,436 Israelis test positive, 63 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 08:19 PM
New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 07:56 PM
Venezuela top prosecutor requests extradition of US veteran
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 07:21 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulates Russian President Putin on VE Day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 07:20 PM
Miri Regev objects to new role as transportation minister - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 06:59 PM
Trump: 'I know nothing' about Venezuela incursion
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 04:42 PM
Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 04:21 PM
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits northern Iran, 2 dead, 38 injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 01:27 PM
Taliban blow up police chief and two others in latest Afghanistan attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 01:18 PM
Coronavirus deaths in Israel reach 245, 16,409 total cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 11:58 AM
Spanish police detain alleged ISIS member believed to be planning attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 11:38 AM
Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by over 10,000 for 6th day in a row
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 10:33 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,209 to 167,300
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 06:57 AM
Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 06:45 AM
Australia to ease COVID-19 curbs in 3 stages, targets July for removal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 06:07 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by