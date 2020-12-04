Moderna to supply 100-125m COVID-19 vaccines globally in first quarter

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

The first-quarter doses are within the 500 million to up to 1 billion doses the company expects to manufacture globally in 2021, Moderna said.

Results from an early-stage trial showed that the vaccine, mRNA-1273, produced high levels of binding and neutralizing antibodies that declined slightly over time, but remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination, the company said.

The drugmaker's shares were down about 2% at $154.4 after the bell.