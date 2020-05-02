Moshe Bar Siman Tov: Israel is in excellent condition facing coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 2, 2020 22:11
Health Ministry chairman Moshe Bar Siman Tov tweeted on Saturday night that Israel is in excellent condition when it comes to facing the novel coronavirus.He clarified that returning to normal may cause it to worsen.
