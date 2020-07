Suspects arrived at the mosque in the early morning, wrote "Siege on the Arabs and not the Jews" and "the Land of Israel," and then proceeded to try and torch the building before escaping from the scene. The fire was extinguished and prevented from spreading through the mosque.

A mosque in Al-Bireh near Ramallah was partially burned and graffiti in Hebrew was written on the walls in a suspected hate crime on Sunday night, according to Palestinian reports.