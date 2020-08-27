Mosquitos carrying West Nile Fever detected in Galilee, Emek Yisrael

For the second time this month, following an analysis of samples collected by the Ministry of Environment Protection, West Nile Fever mosquito-born disease was detected in northern Israel, according to YNET.

Some two weeks ago, similar cases were detected in the Israeli south in the Aravah and Gilboa areas.

Following the detection of the disease-borne mosquitoes in the north, the ministry ordered the local authorities to begin immediate containment measures.

