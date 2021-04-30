Mount Meron disaster: Gov't declares national day of mourning Sunday

The approval was made by telephone, following a suggestion made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Lavin and his deputies decided to hold a memorial session of the Knesset in memory of the victims on Monday. On Sunday, the Knesset flag will also be flown at half mast and MKs will be invited to light candles in memory of the victims. On Sunday, flags in Israel, on IDF bases, and Israeli establishments abroad, such as at embassies, will be flown at half mast.

